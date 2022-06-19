MAHOMET — Corey Nicholas Sutter, 42, of Mahomet passed away suddenly on Monday (June 13, 2022) at home.
Corey was born Nov. 19, 1979, at Nuernberg Army Community Hospital, Germany, to Michael and Daughn Sutter, where his father was assigned by the Army. Corey was able to experience living in different states and cities with his family until his father retired from the Army. While living in Virginia, Corey obtained his A.A. degree in legal assisting/paralegal, graduating cum laude from Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus in Virginia. He later moved to Illinois from Virginia, where he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in political science (pre-law). While attending the University of Illinois, he worked in University of Illinois Campus Information Technologies and Educational Services, where he became a master of multiple software applications. He also was part of the University of Illinois-Illinois Rural Recreation Development Project to help build social and recreational projects, serving as the webmaster in support of that mission. Corey was a past affiliate member of the Fairfax County Bar Association, Public Relations Chair Future Business Leaders of America and UI Fires of the Wise C-U. He previously received the Area 1 Outstanding Business Student from Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus.
He met the love of his life in 2009, Kira Sutter (Allen). They were married in September 2010 and have two children, Aaron and Emma Sutter.
Corey was a loving husband and father and devoted son, brother and friend. He dedicated his life to loving his family and living his life to serve others. If you knew him, you loved him, whether it was for his kind, giving spirit or his sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and smile. If you needed a hand, all you had to do was ask. Corey was a senior technology engineer at State Farm. He had a natural gift for working with and understanding anything computer related. He was dedicated to his career at State Farm and everyone he worked with.
Corey also dedicated 13 years of his life to being a volunteer firefighter. He was an engineer and EMT with the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District. He was passionate about anything related to the fire service and loved being involved in the community. Corey was also a founding adviser of the Champaign County Fire Chiefs Association Explorer Post 31. He had a passion for teaching firefighters and oversaw many new firefighters through their probationary period.
Corey was also known for his love of loud music, fast cars and working on various house projects. He always served as the master chef when it came time to grill out or smoke meat.
He took exceptional pride in that he, together with various relatives, built his current home himself. He learned carpentry, electrical, plumbing and other skills required all on his own.
Corey is survived by his wife, Kira Sutter of Mahomet; their two children, Aaron and Emma; his parents, Mike and Daughn Sutter of Champaign; and sister, Kimberly Sutter of Reston, Va.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District at 424 Wilbur Ave., Champaign, IL 61822.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. A service will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. with a visitation prior from 9:30 to 10 a.m. He will be interred in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.