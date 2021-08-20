TUSCOLA — Corinne Dorothy Huffer, 83, of Tuscola passed away at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home.
Corinne was born on June 2, 1938, in Tuscola, the daughter of Marion and Dorothy Mae Shreve Tabor. She was a Jarman Hospital baby.
Corrine met the love of her life, John C. Huffer, when he was the model in her figure drawing class at the UI. They wed on July 26, 1959, at Tuscola First Christian Church.
Corinne is survived by her loving husband, John; son, Jason (Janice) Huffer of Waverly, Ohio; daughter, Becky (Vince) Baldauf of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, John and Dottie Baldauf, Benjamin Burton, Tara Huffer and CoWanda Joy Huffer; great-grandson, Bastian Burton; and half sister, Dorcas Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Tabor; mother, Dorothy Mae Shreve Tabor Knepper; granddaughter, Stephanie Huffer; brother, Eugene Tabor; half sister, Vicki Tabor; and half brother, James Tabor.
Corinne was a member of University Place Christian Church, where singing in the choir brought her much joy. She attended the University of Illinois as an art major and was a member of Phi Mu sorority.
Corinne was an accomplished artist; she loved to take scenic photos, which she used to create beautiful oil paintings. John and Corrine traveled frequently; they visited all 50 states. They made 18 trips to Alaska to visit daughter Becky and her family. They have lived in their home for 55 years. Corinne had a generous heart and a deep love for the Lord.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.