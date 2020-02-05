CHAMPAIGN — Cornelious Fortner III, also known as “Jr.,” was born into the world on June 10, 1969, to Haydenia Jenkins and Cornelious Fortner II.
On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the age of 50, Cornelious passed away in Smyrna, Ga.
Cornelious graduated from Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville, N.C., where he enjoyed playing basketball.
After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army in 1989. After leaving the Army, he worked as a forklift driver, truck driver and delivery driver, and held various managerial positions. Cornelious also held two associated degrees, one in business management and the other in computer science.
Cornelious accepted Jesus Christ in 2001 and was baptized at Alpha & Omega Church under the leadership of Pastor McGee. Cornelious was loved and admired by his family and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
Cornelious was a hard worker and a proud man. He also loved his family and his dog, Roscoe. Cornelious loved skating, weightlifting, cooking, listening to music, walking his dog Roscoe, and spending time with friends and family.
To cherish his memory, Cornelious leaves behind his mother, Haydenia M. Jenkins; one brother, Lorenzo Jerome Fortner (Tawanna); one sister, Rachella Thompson-Brown (Leroi); one daughter, Isis Fortner; two sons, Kuriakis Brown and Isaiah Hayes; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cornelious Fortner; grandfather, Hayden J. Moore; father, Cornelious Fortner II; grandmother, Bessie Mae McFarland; aunt, Elizabeth Davis-Cobb; sister, Lynette McComb; and uncle, William "Billy" Moore.
A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Eulogist is the Rev. Rickey E. Parks. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.