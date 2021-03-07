FITHIAN — Clarene "Corny" Johnson, 89, of Fithian passed away at 7:51 a.m. Friday (March 5, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Giffford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Corny was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Collison, the daughter of Carl and Fredia Loeschen Hayn. She married Richard "Dick" Johnson on May 29, 1965. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2006.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita "James" Lieb of Fithian, sister Helen Humphrey of Ogden, Lois Samson of Coppers Cove, Texas, and JoAnna Lynch of Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Don Hayn.
Corny worked hard all of her life. She owned Burr Oak Restaurant in Royal from 1978 to 1994.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. She was a St. Louis Cardinals and Illinois basketball fan. She enjoyed cooking and playing euchre.
The family would like to thank Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, and Transitions Hospice for the care they gave.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.