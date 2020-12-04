TOLONO — Corrine Jane Woodcock, 88, of Tolono passed away at 3:42 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Woodcock was born Aug. 22, 1932, in Tolono, a daughter to Elbert L. and Anna Myers Webb. She married Emmett Woodcock on June 17, 1950; he survives.
Also surviving are six children, Karen (John) Lohse of Springfield, Debra (Russ) Calson of Allen, Texas, Jeff (Kandy) Woodcock, Melinda (Bill) Reich and Steve (Carla Ogle) Woodcock, all of Tolono, and Suzanne (Tim) Mitchell of Pesotum; a sister, Sheila Kay of Springfield, Mo.; and a brother, Richard (Ellen) Webb of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Peggy Main, Alverna Palmer and Joan Woodworth; two brothers, Ronnie Webb and E. J. Webb; and a baby, Mary Francis.
Corrine worked at several car dealerships, retiring in 2000. She loved cooking, sewing, doing puzzles and raising her children.