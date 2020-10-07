URBANA — Corry Martin Welch, 36, of Urbana passed away at 3:42 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, we ask that all guests wear a mask inside the building. Thank you.
Corry was born on Nov. 23, 1983, in Champaign, to parents Daniel and Susan (Corry) Welch. Daniel preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Susan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, mentors and close friends.
Thanks to Pastor’s family and the church family, Corry became hooked on the fire of the Lord at an early age. In junior high, he carried his pocket Bible with him everywhere he went, reading it constantly. The Bible wore out quickly, and his mother made sure to get him a new one after it fell apart. Corry was baptized at age 14 at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet and was later given a recommendation letter from Pastor to go to Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln. He interned at his father’s church in Greenville, N.C., and achieved his bachelor’s degree in December 2007. He served as youth pastor at Pinewood Village Christian Church in Indiana in spring 2008.
During Corry’s spinal surgeries in 2014, it meant so much to Corry and his family when Pastor visited him in the hospital and nursing home while he recovered. Corry and his family are eternally grateful to the God-honoring fathers of their church family who included him along with their own sons at father-son conferences out of town; for the mentoring through Sudden Impact Group; and through the fellowship at Stone Creek Church in Urbana.
We can now rejoice that Corry is safe in the loving arms of Jesus and that we will all meet again together at the marriage supper of our Lord!
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to (NAMI) the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Online condolences many be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.