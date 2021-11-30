OGDEN — Cory A. Abernathy, 40, of Ogden passed away at 8:35 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. A celebration of life service will be held at the Gifford Community Building, Gifford, on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. with services at 4:45 p.m. Thad Sweet will officiate.
Cory was born Aug. 14, 1981, in Champaign, the son of Gary and Sandy (Shotton) Abernathy. He married Stephanie Brockway on July 18, 2009, in Rantoul. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Sydney and Wesley Abernathy at home; father, Gary (Irene) Abernathy of Colorado Springs, Colo.; mother, Sandy Abernathy of St. Joseph; two sisters, Carrie (Gabe) Clements of Ogden and twin sister Lori (Jake) Cross of Armstrong; in-laws, Ken (Maureen) Brockway of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Jean Abernathy; maternal grandparents, James and Kathleen Shotton; and nephew, Payne.
Cory worked at Illinois State University as the intellectual property and export officer. He was a 1999 graduate of Armstrong High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He received a B.S. from the University of Illinois and his M.B.A. from Eastern Illinois University.
Cory loved watching his daughter's sporting events and thought Wesley was the best baby. He was an avid Indiana Jones movie fan and enjoyed reading Stephen King books. Cory loved to vacation, travel and spend time with friends and family.
The family wishes to thank Cory's friends for all of their support throughout his life.
Memorials may be made to the Cory Abernathy Memorial Fund at Gifford Bank or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
