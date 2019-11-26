MONTICELLO — Cory E. Porter, 42, of Monticello passed away at 7:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Cory was born Nov. 23, 1977, in Urbana, the son of Edward L. and Natha L. (Brian) Porter.
Cory is survived by his son, Dillon Porter of Monticello; daughter, Hannah Porter of Monmouth; parents, Ed and Natha Porter of Monticello; sister, Ashley Randall (Joe) of Monticello; and grandfather Loren Brian of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his sister Darci, grandparents Orville and Louise Porter and Virginia “Ginny” Brian, and step-grandmother Nancy Brian.
Cory worked as a cook at the Piatt County Nursing Home. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Cory enjoyed playing pool while being active in three different pool leagues in Monticello, bowling, fishing, singing karaoke, and dancing. He was a people person and loved spending time with his kids.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
The family requests casual attire be worn to the services and memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.