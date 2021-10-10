CHAMPAIGN — Craig A. Nelson, 66, of Champaign passed away at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Urbana, the son of Hance and Wilma (Merrick) Nelson. He married Carol Urban Halliday on Dec. 24, 1998, in Atwood.
Craig is survived by his wife, Carol; three sons, Craig Nelson, Michael Nelson and Jeremy Nelson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, John Nelson and Ron Pellum; and a sister, Donna Ditler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hans and Donald; and one grandson.
Craig graduated from Centennial High School in 1973. He had several different occupations through the years and a few businesses as well, but had been retired for almost 20 years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working in the yard and just being outside.
He loved the heat of summer. He also enjoyed woodworking. He loved his two basset hounds, who passed away last year, and his three cats.
He enjoyed doing some volunteer work for the community with his wife, Carol. His favorite volunteer activities were Meals on Wheels deliveries and transporting senior members of the community to doctor visits.
Memorials may be made to CatSnap (catsnap.org), Hospice Hearts (hospiceheartsanimalrescue.org) or any other animal-rescue organization.