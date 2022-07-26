Craig Benedict Jul 26, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Craig Benedict, 79, of Champaign died Sunday (July 24, 2022). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos