Champaign — Craig Warren Cutbirth, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home in Champaign.
He was born Oct. 25, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, to Warren Keepers and Virginia Alice (Raabe) Cutbirth. Craig married his beloved wife, Beverly Leah Herzog, on June 2, 1979, in Oshkosh, Wis.
Craig is survived by Bev, who recently became his caregiver; a sister, Chrystal (David) Faltis; two nephews, Matthew and Brian; his dog, Metts, and cats, Milo and Escobar; and many close friends and former students.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a herd of cats and dogs.
Craig earned his Bachelor of Arts from Augustana College, where he debated competitively on the national level. He won many inter-collegiate tournaments and later finished second in the Professional Debate Tournament. He received his master's degree from Western Illinois University and his Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.
He taught speech communication at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, where he also coached debate, then at Bradley University, and finally at Illinois State University, where he served as Director of Forensics and Director of Graduate Studies. He also taught many speech and debate workshops from Wisconsin to Georgia.
Craig was a respected scholar in the fields of political communication and communication criticism. His publications included two textbooks as well as numerous journal articles and papers presented at academic conferences. He served as editor of the Journal of the Illinois Speech and Theater Association, and later received the association's award for Outstanding Contribution to the Discipline. He also served multiple terms on the board of directors of the local Planned Parenthood affiliate.
Following his retirement, he became active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Illinois as an instructor, study group leader, enthusiastic student, director and board chair for two years.
Craig loved Mexican food, American political history, reading, traveling, fishing and rooting for his beloved Chicago Bears and White Sox.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign. Celebration of life services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home and continue at 4 p.m. at El Toro restaurant, 2561 W. Springfield Ave., Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig’s name to OLLI at Illinois via giving.illinois.edu (search "Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Fund – 11342234") or by sending a check payable to "University of Illinois Foundation" to the University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500, with a note indicating it is to be directed to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Fund (11342234) in memory of Craig Cutbirth.
Please join Craig’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.