ATWOOD — Craig Emerson Chapman, 74, of Atwood passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday (June 21, 2021) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood. Burial will be in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday with Masonic services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Craig was born on June 3, 1947, in Decatur, the son of Emerson M. and Maxine Bishop Chapman. He married Cheryl Conour on Sept. 7, 1968, in Atwood. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Maxine Chapman of Atwood; children, Kim Meeks of Elgin, David M. Chapman of Atwood and Erica (Brock) Casteel of Lovington; grandchildren, Alicia (Trevor) Perry, Chelsea Waller, Logan Waller, Jaelyn Meeks and Morgan and Camden Casteel; great-granddaughter, Ava Pinne; sister, Jody (Mike) McKelvy of Mount Vernon; and brother, Tony (Alana) Chapman of Bolingbrook. Craig had many nieces and nephews and thought the world of all of them.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Cary Chapman.
Craig graduated from the University of Illinois and the UI School of Pharmacy in Chicago. He worked as a pharmacist for many years. He owned and operated The Pharmacy in Tuscola from 1972 until 1978. Craig then continued to work at the Medicine Shoppe and Kmart in Decatur and then CVS and Walmart in Champaign-Urbana until his retirement.
He was a member and served as a deacon of First Baptist Church of Atwood. Craig was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. He served as a school board member of the Atwood-Hammond School District and served as Unity Township trustee. Craig was a lifetime and 53-year member of the Atwood Masonic Lodge 651, AF & AM, having served as past master in 1995 and 1996. He was also a member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge 825, Ansar Shrine, Tri-County Shrine Club, Knights Templar and the York Rite.
Craig enjoyed genealogy, gardening and working around the yard.
The Chapman family would like to thank Dr. Evelena Ontiveros and everyone at Cancer Care Specialists for providing excellent care for Craig.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Atwood. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.