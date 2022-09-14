JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Craig Alan Pettyjohn, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) in Jacksonville, Fla.
Craig was born June 9, 1955, in Champaign, the son of Charlie and Carol Pettyjohn. He attended Centennial High School and graduated with the Class of 1973. He was a very good student who hardly cracked open a book.
He joined the Navy in 1975 and served on the USS Constellation CV-64. After the Navy came college at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. With degree in hand, he went to Chicago and was employed in a middle-management job he really hated. He became a very loyal Cubs fan while there. Wrigley Field was a special place for him.
Craig then moved to Jacksonville, trying many different jobs on every level. He finally found his calling as a teacher. He thrived in the classroom and was awarded Teacher of the Year for Southside Middle School in 2007.
Craig loved art, music and teaching. He will be missed by many friends and family. The Class of '73 lost another great guy, and Cubs Nation lost a huge fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two brothers, Kevin Pettyjohn of Jacksonville and Kent Pettyjohn (Pam) of Champaign; three nephews, Corey, Wade and Alec Pettyjohn; and many wonderful cousins across the country.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks. Burial will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at McGraw Hospice House in Jacksonville.