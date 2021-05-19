CHAMPAIGN — Eugene (Craig) Pierce, 70, joined his heavenly home Sunday (May 16, 2021) at 11:19 p.m., where he was surrounded by family and friends.
There will be a visitation for Craig on Friday, May 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. A funeral Mass for Craig and Melissa will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with Msgr. Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will be in Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Nelson, Amy (Dale) Boyer and Kurt Pierce. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Riley and Ally Nelson and Ella, Ava and Trevor Boyer.
Craig’s sister, Trudy Dahl, and brother, Paul Pierce, also survive.
Craig was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Melissa Pierce; parents, Gene and Betty Pierce; and sister, Brenda.
Craig was a 1969 graduate of Central High School. Craig was a champion on the football and baseball field. After high school, Craig went on to start his career at Illinois Central Gulf Railroad, where he would retire as an engineer.
Craig enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He was extremely proud of each grandchild and supported them in their activities.
Craig will forever be remembered for his love for those around him and the ability to make everyone laugh.
