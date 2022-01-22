CHAMPAIGN — Family man and dedicated community leader Craig Rost, 67, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022).
With a lifetime of dedication to serve and ceaselessly care for his soulmate and children, and a commitment to build, give, sail, teach, mentor and share, in our eyes, Craig left this world a significantly better place.
Craig’s generous spirit is carried on by his spouse, Gail Rost; three children, Anna, John and Chris; and five grandchildren, Maddie, Will, Ben, Desi and Dash.
Born in the Midwest, Craig earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Illinois in 1979 and 1999 and later served for many years as an adjunct lecturer in the College of Fine & Applied Arts for the Department of Urban and Regional Planning. He married Gail in 1980 in Champaign and built a life that will live on in countless ways.
Craig bought his first car when he was 15 years old, well before he earned his license (he called his unsuspecting mother to pick it up). It was the first of 40 vehicles, if you don’t count the mini-bike he built at age 14. When he wasn’t in the garage, he was on the water. Sailing the Great Lakes, the Gulf and the bay area, and as many local bodies of water he could find, Craig’s lifetime love of sailing can be seen in his legacy with and dedication to the Clinton Lake Sailing Association as a two-time commodore of the club.
As a true public servant and in his role as deputy city manager of economic development, Craig’s love for the people and prosperity of Champaign County was his work. Craig never shied away from leadership positions in organizations, doing good when he felt he could make a difference. In addition to the City of Champaign, Craig served as a leader of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, as a devoted leader across academic, artistic and community organizations, and as a faithful mentor to many.
Craig was a fair and kind man to all he met. He was a generous and steadfast person who believed others’ time was worth his care and a human being who could see the good in the most bleak situations. And, he was patient. As he would say, “I have the patience of an oyster.”
Memorial service arrangements will be held later this year, when conditions will allow more of those who love Craig to safely gather and remember the man.