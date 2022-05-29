CHANTILLY, Va. — Craig Alan Webster, 76, of Chantilly, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Craig was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., the first of four children of Homer and Renna Mary (Degnan) Webster. His childhood was spent fishing and playing baseball and hockey as his family followed his dad’s U.S. Steel career across the north woods, from Duluth, Minn., to Dorval, Quebec, to Port Cartier, Quebec.
An avid learner, Craig’s academic pursuits led him to St. Francis Xavier University, where he graduated summa cum laude in 1966 before completing his MBA at Bucknell University in 1967. Upon completing his MBA, Craig joined the U.S. Air Force and enrolled in officer training school. While achieving the rank of captain, his tours of service took him to Thailand and eventually South Korea, where he met his wife, Chong-Cha (C.C.) Chon.
The two were married on March 27, 1971, and moved back to the U.S., where Craig entered civilian life, eventually settling in Maryland to begin his career, while pursuing his juris doctor in the evening program at Georgetown University, which he completed in 1976, the same year the couple welcomed their son, Thomas. Following stints with Litton Industries, the Logistics Management Institute (LMI) and SPC Technologies, his entrepreneurial dreams led Craig to Electronic Decisions Inc. in 1985, where the family settled in Mahomet.
The consummate husband and father, Craig balanced his love of work with his family, where he never missed one of Thomas’ games, taking time to fish and enjoy life in the local community. In 1994, Craig and C.C. returned to the East Coast, making their home in Northern Virginia, close to family and friends. Craig returned to LMI to finish his professional career, retiring in 2014. From there, he took on his next career in supporting C.C.’s real-estate practice and keeping her company at open houses.
A man known for his big heart and caring nature, Craig was recognized as a confidante, teacher and mentor to friends, family and colleagues. Craig exuded a quiet dignity that belied a steely determination and strong moral compass. His wry smile often indicated that he was either ready to play a prank, share a joke or reveal his thundering velvet hand. Craig’s hearty laugh could be heard at family gatherings, from dinners at Peking Gourmet Inn to holiday celebrations. A food lover who enjoyed sharing and preparing more than eating, his sweet tooth led him on quests for large chocolate-chip cookies, Korean pastries and Klondike bars to share with colleagues and family.
An avid outdoorsman, his passions were kindled growing up on the Iron Range but were later shared with his family through their many weekend trips to the Wye River and numerous summer vacations with boat in tow. A music lover, Craig learned to play the guitar as a teenager and picked it up again in retirement. He enjoyed the creative words and harmonies of songwriters and performers such as Simon and Garfunkel, James Taylor, the Eagles and CSN. Craig loved sports and was a fiercely loyal fan to his teams that included the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Capitals and Northwestern Wildcats.
Always curious and caring, he was a ferocious reader and writer and loved sharing relevant news snippets or recipes with his family and circle of friends. Craig took pride in writing the most heartfelt and thoughtful birthday and holiday cards.
Craig is survived, and will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, C.C.; his son, Thomas (Theresa); two brothers, Scott (Frances) and Reid (Jennifer) and two nieces, Sara and Elise; a sister, Renna Mary (Thomas); four brothers-in-law, Chae-Hyuk, Chin-Hyuk, Yong-Taek (Annie) and niece, Caroline, and John and nephews Niels (Kelly), Dennis (Carly) and James; along with other nieces and nephews, many cousins and former colleagues and friends.
In honor of Craig’s request, no formal viewing or service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in Craig’s honor to the National Epilepsy Foundation (give.epilepsy.com), American Heart Association (heart.org) or AMVETS National Service Foundation (support.amvets.org).