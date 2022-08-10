ARTHUR — Crandall Jay Gingerich, 68, of Arthur passed away at 6:53 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Penn Station, 120 E. Progress St., Arthur. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. following the visitation at Penn Station. The Rev. Doug Davis will officiate. Hawaiian attire would be appreciated. Following the funeral service, the family will proceed to the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 South Locust St, Arcola, for the Crandallonium. All are invited.
The Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a Humane Society of the donor’s choice. To view the full obituary, please visit edwardsfh.net.