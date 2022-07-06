RANTOUL — Creda Gay Hinkle (Centers) better known as Cricket, went home to her Lord, Father, and Savior on July 3, 2022.
Born on April 10, 1948, to James William Centers [deceased] and Jewel Mills Centers [deceased] in the very beautiful Hazel Green, Ky. She was born the second oldest of 5 siblings: Carol Hopson (Centers) (deceased), Erma Sue Banks (Centers), Kathy McCauley (Centers) and David Keith Centers. As a child her beautiful singing voice would be requested at church. She loved singing and praising the Lord. Following her big sister Carol, she would move to Chicago and soon meet and wed Lawrence James Hinkle. They would have 2 sons, Barry James Hinkle and Shawn Matthew Hinkle.
As a stay-at-home mother, she was active as a volunteer in her church, community and in her children’s schools. Whether she was volunteering at youth baseball games selling concessions or attending her kids field trips, she was an active and loving mother, wife, and friend to all who knew her. Eventually, she decided to go back to school and start a career. She graduated as a registered respiratory therapist, where she once again was able to serve people, this time in health care. She would help heal people until her retirement and move back to Old Kentucky. Eventually moving to Rantoul to be back near family, she once again started becoming an active member of her community, serving at Christian Life Church and volunteering at Seek and Find Ministries.
She passed peacefully surrounded at home by family. She was loved by her daughter-in laws Sheryl Lynn Hinkle (Bluhm) and Paula Kay Hinkle (Maggard), her grandchildren; Cassandra, Jessica, Leah, Nathanael, Abigail, Benjamin, Colby, and Cason, as well as 4 great-grandchildren and many, many cousins, in-laws, nieces-nephews, and friends. She also loved her dog, Sadie Rose.
A celebration of Life will be hosted at Christian Life Church located at 300 N. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday and the Celebration service at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Center via Christian Life Church by mail or online at www.Christian.life.church.com.
John 11:25-26
Jesus said to her: I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.
Cricket believed!