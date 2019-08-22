SHELDON — Crystal Lynn Barry passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Hinsdale Hospital, Hinsdale.
She was born Nov. 27, 1980, in Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Lynn Barry, and mother, Mary Beth Van Scoyoc Barry.
She is survived by her brother, George Barry.
She attended Gibson City High School and lived in Sheldon for many years as part of the ABRA program. She enjoyed her work at the Sheldon Library and the ARC in Watseka.
Her ready smile and cheerful personality endeared her to those around her. She loved cats, horses, motorcycles and music.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church, 1658 E. Walnut St., Watseka, where a celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She will be interred at the Barry plot in Pana.
Memorials in Crystal's name may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
A special thanks to Peggy Anderson for her devoted love and support of Crystal.
