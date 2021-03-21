URBANA — Crystal Craig Dean, 58, of Urbana departed this life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home in Urbana.
She was born on March 12, 1963, the daughter of Paul Craig and Shirley Stanton Miller (Leo).
She was preceeded in death by her parents and brother, Craig L. Craig.
Surviving are one daughter, Carissa Dean-Hodis (Thomas) of Tolono; a son, Christian Dean of Champaign; and one granddaughter, Olivia Dean of Tolono. She also leaves behind cousins, extended family and many friends.
Crystal enjoyed collecting angels; her dogs, Cha-Cha and Flower; talking on the phone; shopping; and spending time with family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen a private cremation and a celebration of life that will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.