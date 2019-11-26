ARCOLA — Curtis L. Atteberry, 85, of Arcola passed away at 6:27 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Arcola.
Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, Arcola. Rev. Matt Stump will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion. Burial will be at a later date in the Odd Fellow Cemetery in New Haven, Ind.
Curtis was born on Oct. 23, 1934, in Macon County. He was a son of Albert Curtis and Cleo (Reynolds) Atteberry. He married Doris Amelia Lewis on June 23, 1954, in Oakley.
He is survived by his wife Doris; two sons, Don Atteberry and his wife Amy of Speedway, Ind., and Keith Atteberry and his wife Jeanine of Fort Wayne, Ind; four grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Shufflebarger of Austin, Texas, John Atteberry of Indianapolis, Ind., Hillery (Josh) Scott of Fort Wayne, Ind., and James Ryan (Amy) Johnson Sr. of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren, Linus, Basil, Zelda, Travin, Lucy, Charlotte, Ryan, Marie and Jude; and two sisters, Anita Thomas of Cuba, Ill., and Jean Phipps of Del Valle, Texas.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Leland Atteberry, and two brothers-in-law.
Curtis graduated from Arcola High School in 1952 where he lettered in track and played the clarinet in the marching band. He attended Indiana Central College for a year and a half before being drafted into the Army, where he spent two years at the Yokohama Army Depot.
He started his 35-year career with Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company in Tuscola after he got out of the Army. He spent two years at the Tuscola plant, nine years at the Montezuma, Ind., plant, three years at the Houstonia, Mo., plant, one year at the Bluffton, Ind., plant, nine years at the Edgerton, Ind., plant and then he transferred back to the Tuscola plant, where he retired as Plant Manager in 1991.
After he retired, he helped Byron Little farm and later he helped Terry Foran farm.
Curtis coached his son’s soccer team. He enjoyed reading and watching sports on TV, he used to bowl a lot and has had a 600 series, he and Doris also square-danced. They always enjoyed spending winters in Florida and Texas in their retirement years.
Curtis was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church, the Arcola Lions Club and the Moose in Mattoon.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola United Methodist Church or the Arcola Lions Club.