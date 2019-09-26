CLINTON — Curtis Benjamin Price, 51, of Clinton passed away at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Curtis Benjamin Price Memorial Fund.
Curtis was born Jan. 24, 1968, in Clinton, a son of Fred O. and Gail M. (Fink) Price. He married Amy Wickenhauser on Dec. 1, 2012, in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Price of Clinton; sister, Brenda (Randy) Martin of Clinton; brother, Kevin (Lynn) Price of Milford; stepdaughters, Abigale (Gary) Thayer of Clinton and Katie (Tyler) Taylor of Weldon; stepgrandchildren, Kayten, Addyson and Christian; niece, Brooke Weiss of Clinton; nephews, Bryan Martin of Clinton, Dylan Price of Boswell, Ind., and Austin Price of Milford; great-nieces, Kolby and Kloe; and great-nephew, Kole.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Curtis was a graduate of Western Illinois University, where he played on the bowling team. He earned his state FFA degree and served as past president of Section 16. Curtis was very active in FFA and 4-H.
Curtis worked as a teacher’s aide and initiated the breakfast club at Ted’s Garage with his co-workers at the high school. He was an avid fan of the Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts and enjoyed golfing. Curtis was a known prankster and enjoyed joking around with friends and family.