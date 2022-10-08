BEAVERVILLE — Curtis L. Orr, 95, of Beaverville passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, surrounded by his children.
Curtis was born April 12, 1927, in Armstrong to Harry and Dwight (Gillogly) Orr. Born the youngest of five boys, Curtis was unable to complete his high school education as he was needed on his family’s farm. Although his life started in a small farming town with limited formal education, over the years, he served his community in many leadership roles and traveled the world serving as the director of the board of the International Association of Lions Clubs. He was a current member of the Bradley Lions Club.
Curtis was the owner/operator of the Papineau Grain Company from 1966-1990 and also managed the Beaverville Grain and Lumber Company. He was active in both county and township leadership. He was a former member of the Iroquois County Board, serving as vice chair and finance chair. He was also a township supervisor for over 25 years. Curtis served on the board of Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for 12 years, eight as board chair.
Curtis was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving three years active duty during World War II and one year active duty during the Korean War. He also participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was a member of Donovan Church of Christ.
Curtis married Donna McGowen in 1950 and together had a family that filled them with pride and joy. During his free time, Curtis loved being with his family either at family dinners or watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
He was a loyal fan of the Fighting Illini and as a die-hard Cubs fan, was thrilled to have lived to see them win the World Series in 2016.
Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee (McGowen) Orr, who passed away on March 10, 2006; his son-in-law, Kevin Stroo; his four brothers and their wives; and one sister who died in infancy.
He is survived by his children, Connie (Larry) Osenga of Kankakee, Vickie Stroo of Bourbonnais, Randie (Tammy) Orr of Watseka and Barrie (Pam) Orr of Hoffman Estates; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a brother-in-law, Lloyd (Margaret) McGowen of Williamsport, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Sue Dines of Danville.
A visitation for Curtis is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Clancy Gernon Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 W. Court St., Kankakee. All are invited to attend. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lions of Illinois Foundation, 700 N. Peace Road, Suite B, DeKalb, IL 60115; Uplifted Care, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914; or Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth, IL 60930.