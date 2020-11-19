PHILO — Curtis Rugroden, 88, of Philo passed away at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Private funeral services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Rugroden was born March 6, 1932, in Nevis, N.M., a son to Oscar and Ida Lehrke (Sitz) Rugroden. He married Verna Cagle on Nov. 16, 1956; she survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael (Kate) Medlock of Jackson, Miss.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Medlock of Philo; four grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Spencer of Philo, Angi (Tom) Meharry of Philo, Becky (Kylan) Stuck of Zionsville, Ind., and Jenny (Ryan) Babl of Madison, Miss.; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joe Medlock; a grandson, Mikey Medlock; six brothers; three sisters; and his parents.
He served in the U.S. Army form 1952-1954, during the Korean War, in logistic communications. He was employed at Magnavox for 30 years as senior staff electronic engineer. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed visiting with family and taking yearly fishing and camping trips to Minnesota.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Philo. Condolences may also be made at freesefh.com.