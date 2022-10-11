CISSNA PARK — Curtis G. Sauder, 86, of Cissna Park passed away Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) at Serenity Villa, Fairbury.
He was born on June 25, 1936, in Pekin, the son of Philip G. and Anna (Hodel) Sauder. He married Elaine Joyce Busch in Cissna Park on May 25, 1958.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine of Cissna Park; one daughter, Kim (Art) Walder of Cissna Park; one son, Mark (Sherri) Sauder of Cissna Park; four grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Walder, Nicholas (Angela) Sauder, Joshua (Dena) Sauder and Derek (Brooke) Sauder; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Phyllis Anderson of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Sharon (Kenneth) Eisenmann of Cissna Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Sauder served in the U.S. Army as a medic.
Curt was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He served on the Cissna Park High School Board and Fountain Creek Township Board. Curt was a longtime Pioneer seed salesman. Mr. Sauder was a dairy and grain farmer in the Cissna Park area for many years. Curt loved the Lord, his dear family and farm life.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Cissna Park American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven in Fairbury or the donor’s choice. Please share a memory of Curt at knappfuneralhomes.com.