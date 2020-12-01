FAIRBURY — Custer Dean Stevens, 95, of Fairbury passed away at 11:45 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Fairview Haven, Fairbury.
Private graveside services will be held at G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Custer was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Homer, the son of Herman and Charlotte Villars Stevens. He married Ila Wolf on Dec. 24, 1948. She preceded him in death in July 1987.
He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Ursula Schmidt, in March 2017.
Survivors include his son, Mark (Ellen) Stevens of Mokena; daughter, Linda (Michael) Eads of Champaign; grandchildrenm, Timothy (Michelle) Stevens, Kyle (Tanya) Stevens, Jennifer (Brian) Stevens, Michael (Jodi) Stevens, Julie Staehling and Rachel Stratton; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Julie Ann.
Custer was a member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign and Homer American Legion Post 290, where he was a member for over 75 years. He served in the Navy during WWII (March 1944 to July 1946). He worked at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul as an offset duplicating press operator. Custer was a member of the Illini Collector Car Club for many years as well as many other car clubs. He had a deep passion for cars (mostly Thunderbirds). His prized possession was his 1964 Ford Thunderbird.
Memorials can be made to the Diabetes Association, American Legion Post 24 in Champaign or Fairview Haven.