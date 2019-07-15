BUCKLEY — Cynthia Lynne “Cindy” Adamson, 61, of rural Buckley passed away at 5:32 p.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Cindy was born May 3, 1958, in Colorado Springs, Colo., the daughter of Clarence Eugene and Mary VanHaaften Jennings. She married David Adamson on Oct. 29, 1977, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. He survives.
Along with her husband, Dave, she is survived by two sons, Matthew (Gillian) Adamson of Houston, Texas, and Patrick (Angelica) Adamson of Lake in the Hills; a daughter, Shannon (Jamie, Jr.) Leroy of Fallon, Nev.; five grandchildren, Logan, Sean, Alex, Sophia and Anna; her parents, Gene and Mary Jennings of Pella, Iowa; two sisters, Cathy Jennings of Iowa amd Carol (Shayne) Smith of Colorado; four brothers, David Jennings of Nebraska, Bill (Inge) Jennings of Iowa, Mike (Hong) Jennings of Indiana and Dan (Jen) Jennings of Iowa; and 16 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Cindy graduated from high school in Hawaii before moving to Chanute Air Force Base with her parents. She cleaned for Monical’s Pizza of Paxton for 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda, the CCW and was Woman of the Year for 2019.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, reading and fishing and had a passion for movies.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.