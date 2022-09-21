MAHOMET — Cynthia D. Schroeder Bell, 71, of Mahomet, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, after a full life.
Cindy was born April 3, 1951, in Belleville, to Paul R. and Patricia (Leatherman) Flock.
She graduated from the Tuscola public schools in 1969 and the Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville in 1972. Throughout her nursing career, she worked in pediatrics, senior care and for residential group homes.
In 1974, she married Daniel D. Schroeder of Danville. He preceded her in death in July 1997.
On March 17, 2005, she married Maurice Bell of Mahomet. For several years, she and Maurice also owned a home in Lillian, Ala., where they spent winters.
After retirement, Cindy spent many enjoyable hours crafting and making jewelry. She loved being a farmer’s wife. She rescued senior dogs, providing several with a loving sunset home. Cindy also enjoyed traveling and camping with Maurice, spending time with her grandchildren, working as nurse for the Mahomet United Methodist Church and sometimes serving as a volunteer mentor to young girls in the area.
in addition to her loving husband Maurice, Cindy is survived by her dog Gabby, brother Paul Flock Jr. and sister Deborah Flock, both of Tuscola; her son Jeffrey Schroeder of Peoria; her daughter Betsy (Travis) Orwick of Villa Grove; grandsons Skylur (Jessica) Orwick of Hume; Huntur Orwick of Charleston; Trenton Schroeder of Champaign; Taggart Schroeder of Camargo; granddaughter Taylur Orwick of Charleston; great-granddaughter Paisley Orwick of Hume; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cindy was a member of the Mahomet United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dan.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road. Cynthia will be interred at Mahomet Township Cemetery.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may made to the Mahomet United Methodist Church or the Champaign County Humane Society.