TOLONO — Cynthia “Cindy” Douglas, 60, of Tolono passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side after her short but courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born Sept. 14, 1962, in Urbana, a daughter of Dwight and Betty Lou Redding.
She leaves behind her mother (Darrell Block); three children, Charley (Andrew) Purdy of Florida, Zachary Douglas (Kelsey Clapp) of Champaign and Holly Douglas (Lane Gerald) of Tolono; three grandchildren, Tanner Block, Riley Block, and Jameson Keeling, with another grandson, baby Purdy, expected in December; two brothers, Dennis (Michele) Redding and John (Gwenn) Redding; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Redding.
Cindy graduated from Urbana High School. She worked at Vesuvius USA in Champaign for almost 30 years. She also enjoyed working part time as a bartender at Lu and Denny’s in Tolono, where she never met a stranger.
Her children and grandchildren were the center of her universe, and she would do anything for anyone. She loved family, gardening, cooking, time in the sun, crappie fishing with Darrell, and her home, which was always open for friends and visitors. Cindy was truly a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Midwest Home Care of Mattoon and Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.