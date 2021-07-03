TUCSON, Ariz. — Cynthia Ann Letot, 64, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Champaign, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Tucson.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Cynthia was born July 28, 1956, in Champaign, daughter and only child of Julian and Marjorie Ruth (McDaniel) Letot. She graduated from Centennial High School in Champaign. In 2003, she received a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
She worked for Kraft Foods for 33 years. Most recently, she was employed by Silver Bay Seafoods in Alaska.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Marjorie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Julian.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.