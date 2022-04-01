CHAMPAIGN — Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Ruyle, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cindy was born in Champaign, to parents James C. Monteiro and Vera Jean Babb, on Sept. 14, 1946. She married the love of her life, David “Wayne” Ruyle, in Champaign, on Nov. 9, 1971. Together they had five children, Melissa, Mica, Angelina, April and Monte.
Cindy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was well-known for making everyone she loved feel like family. She spent weeks in the kitchen during the holidays baking sheet cakes and making candy that would ultimately be gifted to family, friends and businesses that she frequented. She used her innovative mind by painting and crafting arts into sensational pieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. Monteiro and Vera Jean Babb; along with her stepfather, who raised her as his own, John W. Oliger.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, David Ruyle of Kemp, Texas; their five children, Melissa Haberstroh of Boerne, Texas, Mica Powell of Burnet, Texas, Angie Rhoades of Champaign, April Burton of Indiana and Monte Dalton of Michigan; brother, John Oliger of Seymour; sister, Toni Oliger of Mahomet; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Together with her family, Cindy will be truly missed by all of those she knew and met in her lifetime.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at eubankcedarcreek.com for the Ruyle family.