HOMER — Daisy L. Easton, 69, of Homer died at 1:14 p.m. Sunday (July 4, 2021) at home.
Daisy was born on Oct. 26, 1951, in Danville, to Jesse and Geraldine (Colwell) Piercefield. She married Ivan Easton on June 1, 1974, in Tilton.
She is survived by her four children, Brice Easton, Keith Easton, Neal Easton and Jennifer (Shane) Nirider; and one sister, Patricia Kilgore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Daisy was a member of Broadlands United Methodist Church and Homer United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman.