URBANA — Daisy J. Knott, 90, of Champaign passed away at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, we ask that all guests entering the building please wear a mask. Thank you.
Daisy was born on Oct. 22, 1930, in Tolono, to parents Thurman and Lora (Anders) Fackler. She married Raymond Knott on Oct. 23, 1952, and is a lifelong member of Grace Bible Church in Urbana. Daisy found lots of joy in her many hobbies. She loved to read her Bible and play cards with her family. Daisy loved to watch the birds and the flowers grow every season. She was great at cross-stitch and loved to crochet blankets for her grandkids. Daisy was a great baker and would share her treats with her family and neighbors. She will be dearly missed by her family and church family.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Raymond.
Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte (Ben) Franklin of St. Joe, Linda Hale of Champaign, Sherrill Douglas of Carrollton, Texas, and Carol (Melvin) Osmandson of Knotts Island, N.C.; siblings, Betty Samson of Tolono and Robert Fackler of Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Grace Bible Church in Urbana. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.