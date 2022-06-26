SAVOY — Dalalee Montgomery, 75, of Savoy, formerly of Rio Grande Valley, Texas, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, with Pastor Matthew Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Texas.
Mrs. Montgomery was born Sept. 13, 1946, in Flint, Mich., a daughter to Dallas and Pauline Sherwood Edwards. She married Michael Montgomery on May 14, 1966, in Maple Grove, Mich.; he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Matthew (Dawn) Montgomery of Sadorus and Douglas Montgomery of Champaign; three grandchildren, Michael P., Jennifer and Shannon Montgomery; and a brother, Dallas “Bud” (Lorenda) Edwards of Tawas, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Sherwood; and two sons, Timothy and Raymond Montgomery.
She was a school cook for 30 years at Durand, Mich., and at St. Paul Christian School in Harlingen, Texas. She was an avid bowler, crafter and loved to travel and play bingo.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sadorus.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.