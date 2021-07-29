GIBSON CITY — Vernon Dale Ashmore, 83, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation for Dale will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the
Gibson Area Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale was born Aug. 23, 1937, in Paxton, a son of Vernon Theodore and Beatrice Pauline Van Blarcum Ashmore. He married Carla Lee Coffay on Aug. 15, 1959, in Granite City.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carla Ashmore of Gibson City; one daughter, Allison Marie (William) Hickey of LaGrange Park; a son, Christopher Dale (Amber) Ashmore of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Dan Hickey, Katherine Hickey, Mary Alice Hickey, Wyatt Ashmore and Dylan Ashmore; one sister, Vicki (Jim) Osman of Bethany; sister-in-law, Terri Ashmore of Gibson City; aunt, Betty Lain of Sylva, N.C.; three nephews; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary.
After graduating from Gibson City High School in 1955, Dale graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1959, where he met his wife, Carla. He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1963. He then lived in Paxton, where he practiced law for eight years. Dale’s true passion was teaching. After leaving the practice of law, he taught high school social studies and English for 23 years at Granite City High School and Granite City North High School in Granite City, where he raised his family.
He was a longtime member and elder of First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City and an active board member serving on the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation and the GCMS Education Foundation. He was also a member of the Gibson City Lions Club and was an avid Illini fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
