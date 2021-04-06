URBANA — Dale A. Barcus of Urbana passed away at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at home in Urbana.
He was born Nov. 14, 1940, son of Raymond Lewis Barcus and Blanche Frances Nettie Selpf. Dale married Linda Louise Grein of Urbana on April 8, 1962.
Dale was proceeded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Raymond and Blanche Barcus; grandson, Joshua York; and brother, Duane Barcus.
Dale has two children, daughter Cindy (Dan) York and son Mike Barcus (Ann West, daughter Sara West and grandson Logan West).
Dale had five grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Matthew, Danielle and Marea. Dale also had two great-grandchildren, Bryton and Maverick.
Dale graduated from St. Joseph High School in St Joseph. He also graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. Dale retired from the Abbott Power Plant. He also retired from Busey Bank as maintenance because he loved to stay busy. His hobbies included traveling the United States with his wife and grandchildren, gardening, feeding his outdoor animals and taking pictures of his family during the holidays and pictures of his trips around the U.S. He also loved collecting Hess trucks.
He’s a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none.
A celebration of life visitation will be held in honor of Dale and also his wife, Linda (who passed Feb. 3, 2021), at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, on Friday, April 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a private service on April 10 at Faith Church, Urbana, with burial following in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Marsh Jones will officiate.
Flowers for the family can be sent to Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, or memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.