MAHOMET — Heaven gained a wonderful, humble Christian man Friday (Nov. 1, 2019).
Dale Bugbee was his Lord’s servant. He found such blessings in working with Habitat for Humanity, nomads, hospice and leadership positions in his church. He was a member of Mahomet Christian Church.
Dale was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Moline, of Elsie and Robert Bugbee. He was one of seven children. He was a graduate of Kewanee High School. He was in the Navy Reserve. He was the owner of D&M Drywall in Oswego. He held offices in the local drywall associations of PDCA and NIPDI. He was an instrument-rated private pilot. He retired from Oswego to his home on Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Ky. He loved to travel. He moved to Mahomet in 2014.
Family was everything to Dale. His greatest desire was for each to come to know Jesus. Dale is survived by his wife, Marilyn Heaton Bugbee, of 45 years; daughter, Vienta (Paul) DeLeon; granddaughters, Bridgette (Jeff) Thompson, Tiffany (Russ) Myers and Ashley (Cody) Jolley; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Delores DeWulf; and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale Namon Bugbee; grandson, Ryan Bugbee; and five siblings.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 at Mahomet Christian Church, Mahomet. All are invited to a meal afterward at the church.
Memorials may be made to Mahomet Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.