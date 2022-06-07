URBANA — Dale Leonald Curtis, 90, of Rantoul passed away at 9 p.m. Friday (June 3, 2022).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Louise (Weisman) Curtis.
He is survived by a daughter, Rita Snyder and husband Steve of Peoria, Ariz., and a son, Larry Curtis and wife Julie of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dale was a longtime employee of the University of Illinois. In retirement, he enjoyed many winters in Florida. He loved Illini basketball, Cardinals baseball and playing euchre, having won local tournaments, one as recent as May. He rarely greeted anyone without sharing a joke. His kind heart and infectious smile will be greatly missed.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, and military rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Heart Association or Trinity Community Fellowship in Rantoul. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.