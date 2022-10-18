Dale E. Nelson Oct 18, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Dale E. Nelson, 63, of Clinton died at 6:51 p.m. Friday (Oct. 14, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hosptial, Urbana.Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos