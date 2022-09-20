VILLA GROVE — Dale E. Farner, formerly of Villa Grove, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Bickford Memory Care in Crawfordsville, Ind.
The son of Carl and Lelia (Seybold) Farner was born April 6, 1930, in Montezuma, Ind. He was a 1948 graduate of Rockville High School and a Korean War Army veteran.
Dale was a linotype operator for 25 years and also employed by USI in Tuscola for 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, parents, brother, Tommy, sister, Helen Ann Hamm and sister-in-law, Betty Farner.
He is survived by a sister, Lelane Lighty of Crawfordsville.
No visitation or funeral service will be held. A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at Memory Garden Cemetery in Rockville, Ind., led by Pastor Brian Holt. Arrangements entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home.
The family requests donations to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, 1104 Big Four Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.