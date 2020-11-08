CHAMPAIGN — Dale Wendal Foster Sr., 87, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz.
He was born Sept. 2, 1933, to Carl and Ruth (Pippen) Foster, in Tuscola. Dale attended the University of Illinois, earning a bachelor’s degree in education in 1955, where he also was a varsity letterman in track and football. He taught and coached for many years at Hinsdale High School (Hinsdale). He later earned a doctorate from the University of New Mexico in physical education in 1969, where he also served as assistant track coach. Dale went on to become assistant athletic director at the University of Arizona and athletic director at the University of Dayton. After his career in athletics, he started his own successful business in 1976, Dale Foster Sales Company, where he worked until retirement.
Dale is survived by two children, Melissa (Lynn) Savary of Jerome, Idaho, and Dale (Julie) Foster Jr. of Gilbert, Ariz., as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a brother, Duane (Mary Jo) Foster of Downers Grove.
No services are planned, per Dale’s wishes.
Memorial contributions can be sent to East Valley Hospice, 2152 S. Vineyard #117, Mesa, AZ 85210 (evhospice.com/donate).