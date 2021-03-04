VILLA GROVE — Dale G. Underwood, 77, of Villa Grove passed away at 5:10 p.m. Monday (March 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Murdock Cemetery, Murdock.
Dale was born on Sept. 13, 1943, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, son of Ernest L. and Irma C. Woods Underwood.
Survivors include his identical twin brother, Gale (Connie) Underwood; sisters, Patricia (Dale) Fleming, Jane Seider and Joan Underwood; sister-in-law, Sandy Underwood; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cleo Underwood; and brother-in-law, Richard Seider.
Dale attended grade school in Murdock, graduated from Newman High School and attended Gem City College in Quincy to learn watchmaking and jewelry repair.
He owned and operated Dale’s Jewelry Store in Villa Grove for 42 years.
Dale was a member of the Villa Grove Chamber of Commerce, helped with the Jonah Fish Fry every year, and formerly served as a member of the Villa Grove Fire Department. He was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Camargo.
The family would like to thank Teresa, his home health nurse and Ashley and Brea for all of their help taking care of Dale, and to the Carle doctors and nurses for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Villa Grove Fire Department.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements.