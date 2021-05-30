URBANA — Dale Habeck, 75, longtime resident of Mahomet and most recently of Urbana, passed away April 27, 2021, at home with his loving wife, Connie, by his side.
Dale served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968, at which time he began his career in computer maintenance and software. Connie and Dale met on a blind date and were married June 14, 1969. Beginning his career in Minneapolis, his job moved the family to towns near Northwestern University, Evanston; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and then to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. While here, the family lived in neighboring Mahomet for 30 years until recently moving to Urbana.
He never knew a stranger, and his wit and humor made him an enjoyable person to be around. Friends and neighbors frequently would see him out grooming his front yard or working on landscaping. As the family grew, his days at the Little League baseball park only progressed to new activities. He and Connie were both very active with the M-S Music Department and spent many weekends driving trailers with equipment and instruments to various competitions as well as cheering them on. He was so very proud of his children and wanted the best for them.
From the words of a friend and colleague, "Dale had, in abundance, qualities unmatched by anyone I’ve ever known. He had an unshakable positive attitude, patience, generosity, humor, humility and an ability to inspire self-confidence in others. I’m convinced that without Dale’s encouragement, I would be a much different person today.”
He cheered on his beloved Green Bay Packers and also enjoyed watching the Fighting Illini. He had easily watched the 2005 Fighting Illini/Arizona game a hundred times, each time anticipating the comeback.
His favorite hobbies were fishing, wood crafting, gardens and talking about his grandchildren. To anyone who would listen, he would talk about his grandchildren, whom his love for was paramount. Each one has a unique personality, and he would talk about them all with such pride.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Fern Habeck; grandson, Elias Kastner; and granddaughter, Ellianna Kastner.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; three daughters, Darcy (Randy) Hood of Fort Worth, Texas, Kari (Jeff) Marino of Urbana and Brandi (Jason) Kastner of Austin, Texas; one son, Correy (Patty) Habeck of Eagle River, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Austin and Madison Brown of Fort Worth, Sophia, Isabella and Elijah Marino of Urbana, Harper, Adeline and Ellary Kastner of Austin, and Brooklynn, Emmalynn and Elliot Habeck of Eagle River; and a sister, Karen (Robert) Croker of Eagle River.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 5 at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, followed by a family celebration of life officiated by Pastor Hank Sanford. The family is requesting the omission of flowers. His final resting place will be the land he loved so much in Phelps, Wis.
