Gibson City — Dale E. Jones, 91, of Gibson City passed away at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shriners Children's Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Dale was born March 21, 1928, in Peach Orchard Township, a son of Harry and Hazel Snider Jones. He married Vauna J. Riecks on June 26, 1949, in Anchor. They were married for almost 66 years. Vauna died June 2, 2015. He is survived by three daughters, Sharon K. Ames and Pam S. Fuoss of Gibson City and Diane J. (Mike) Knapp of Gowen, Mich.; five grandchildren: Steve Mott, Mike (Kortnei) Ames, Jennifer (Mike) Carley, Stacey (Adam) Becker and Jacob Knapp; also six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Reynolds and Donna Bane.
Dale was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a United States Navy veteran and a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 as well as the Gibson City VFW and a past member of the Gibson City Moose Lodge. Dale was a 31-year member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge #733 AF & AM, The Mohammed Temple, and the Cornbelt Shrine Club. He and Vauna were longtime owners of H & H Tap in Gibson City. He will forever be remembered for his dazzling smile and contagious laugh.
