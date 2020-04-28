CHAMPAIGN — Dale Edward Kesler, 63, of Champaign passed away Friday (April 24, 2020) at his home, surrounded by family.
Dale was born on Oct. 12, 1956, in Urbana, the son of Delmar and Evelyn (West) Kesler.
Dale was a graduate of Parkland College. He worked in the pest control business for 39 years. He was very active in the local APA pool players league. Dale enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, spending time at his cabin with family and friends, and cruising on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Dale is survived by his wife, Donna Edmonds; daughters, Dawn Kesler and Dana (Aaron) Wozencraft; stepsons, David Reyling and Kevin (Elizabeth) Kyburz; grandchildren, Cheyenne Ward, Connor Reyling, Daylee Reyling, Lauren Kyburz, Avery Kyburz, Logan Musgrave, Mariah Wozencraft, Makenzie Wozencraft, Sophia Wozencraft and Samantha Wozencraft; mother, Evelyn Kesler; siblings, Paula Kesler, Drew (Barbara) Kesler, Carol (James) Owen and Sharon (Richard) Sanders-Forth.
He is preceded in death by his father, Delmar Kesler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring Dale’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his memorial page at www.IllianaCremation.com.