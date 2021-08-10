CHAMPAIGN — Harvey Dale Kinsel, beloved husband and father, was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Champaign.
He died on Friday (Aug. 6, 2021) in Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann; brother, Olen Edward; two nephews, Bill and Tom; and a great-granddaughter, Peyton.
He is survived by two sons, Edward and John (Nancy), both of Champaign; one daughter, Susan Hussein (Abdallah) of Springfield; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and six nephews.
Mr. Kinsel was a roofing foreman, with 35 years of service, for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a 66-year member of Roofers Local 97. He later formed Kinsel & Sons Roofing Consultants. He served in the 33rd Infantry Division of the National Guard. He was a devoted member of Holy Cross Parish in Champaign for over
80 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.
He enjoyed his home and family. He was a loving husband and father, great friend, mentor and helper of those in need. May his examples of love, charity and devotion to his church, family and country serve as inspiration to both friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The visitation will be one hour prior to the serivce. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.