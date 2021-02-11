TUSCOLA — Dale Leroy Phillips, 86, of Champaign, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 29, 1934, to Adrian and Mabel Rideout Phillips, in Tuscola, as the eldest son. He married Marlene Wilson on June 1, 1957, in Villa Grove.
Dale graduated from Tuscola High School in 1952. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed being outside, “kicking clods” and spending time with family. He also worked at Douglas Transit Company and Oye Trucking Company as a driver. He lived his entire life in Tuscola in his childhood home, where he was born, until about a year ago, when he and his wife relocated to be closer to family.
He was a member of Tuscola United Methodist Church, TNT class and Methodist Men. He was strong and hardworking. He will be remembered for his calm demeanor, smile and perfect timing for a joke.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of 63 years; children, Debra Campbell (Chris) and Michael (Roselyn) Phillips; son-in-law, Pete Frieden; and grandchildren, Ashley Tennill (Chad), Sarah Caruso (Frank), Brandon Phillips (Ashley), Kayla Phillips (Daniel), Kelsey Frieden, Jesse Frieden and Lacey Frieden.
He will be missed by seven beautiful great-granddaughters, Kylie and Adelyn Tennill, Carina and Cora Caruso, Zoe and Olivia Govro and Gracelyn Phillips.
He is also survived by his brother, Larry Phillips (Carolyn) of Tuscola, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Maurice Baker; sisters, Helen Kelly (Eugene), Iola Gray (Alan) and Dorothy Rogers (Leslie); stepsister, Dorothy Lytle (Lloyd); and two nieces.
Special thanks to OSF Hospice for their amazing care, especially Karen, Heather and Tomi.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Tuscola United Methodist Church, the SAM Food Pantry or OSF Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.