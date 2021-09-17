LAKE OF EGYPT, MARION — Dale L. Smith, 79, of Lake of Egypt, Marion, died at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at SIH Herrin Hospital, Herrin.
A private family memorial service will be held on Oct. 9 at Union Cemetery, Altamont, with the Rev. Maria Bonine officiating.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dale Lee Smith was born on Monday, Aug. 10, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Leslie B. “Tom” and Thelma M. (Higgs) Smith. He married Nancy A. Milleville on Nov. 26, 1960, in Altamont. They enjoyed almost 54 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2014. He retired from Champaign County in the maintenance department.
Dale enjoyed NASCAR, Illini basketball, garage sales, auctions, flea markets and woodworking, building just about anything out of wood. He loved living in the Lake of Egypt area, where he had made many friends and was always willing to help out around the neighborhood with mowing or putting his carpentry skill to work.
He is survived by his daughter, Annette Whitehouse of Champaign; son, Bradley D. Smith and wife Sunday Wright-Smith of Potsdam, N.Y.; brother, Les (Judy) Smith of Altamont; twin sister, Gail Lefler of Loxahatchee, Fla.; sister, Brenda Hofmann of Altamont; four grandchildren, Rory (Cassidy Jones) Meier of Royal, Brenna (Jose) Nunez of Tilton, Virginia Grace and Kainan Smith; great-grandson, Lincoln Meier; great-granddaughter, Emerson Meier; numerous friends; and special friend, Carol Perkins of West Frankfort.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brian Keith Smith and Randy Lee Smith; brothers, Gerald "Pood" Smith and Ray Allen Smith; and sisters, Roberta Woodmansee and Sue Cochran.
