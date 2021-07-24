URBANA — Dale Henry LaRoe, 93, of Urbana passed away Thursday (July 22, 2021) at home in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dale was born on July 19, 1928, in Ogden, to parents Raymond and Lula (Jones) LaRoe. On Jan. 25, 1957, Dale married Patricia (Horn) in Champaign. During his career, he ran a radio cab for about 14 years and worked hard scrapping metal.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ina, Nina, Louise, Bonnie and Ruby; half sister, Sharon; and brother, Richard.
He is survived by his beloved wife; children, Kenneth Dale LaRoe, Melinda (Ricky) LaRoe and Eddie Wayne LaRoe (Krista); grandchildren, Natalie (Brad) LaRoe, Jared LaRoe, Kyle LaRoe, Ashley (Jimmy) Brunelle, Kimberly (Jared) Brunelle, Johnathan LaRoe, Christopher LaRoe, Charles (Kristina) LaRoe, Gage LaRoe, Devin LaRoe, Jessica LaRoe (Makinzee), Eddie LaRoe Jr. (Kaitlyn) and Cole LaRoe; great-grandchildren, Carson LaRoe and Greysin LaRoe and Isaac, Joseph, John, Brandon and Benny; great-great-grandchildren, Wynter, Klyson, Evan, Haden, Kyler and Jax; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested to help them with final expenses. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.