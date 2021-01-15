URBANA — Dale L. McDivitt passed away at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dale was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Urbandale, Iowa, a son of John and Leola (Telford) McDivitt. He married Ella Joyce Bivans, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jon (Tammy) and Michael, and a daughter, Kimberly. Also surviving is a brother, Eugene.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; youngest son, James; a brother, Thomas; and a sister, Kathleen.
Dale and his wife, Ella, had been longtime members at Woodlawn Country Club in Farmer City. He enjoyed many games of golf there with family and friends. He also loved fishing, and he was always up for a good meal and a game of cribbage or euchre.
